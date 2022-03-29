Q4 2021 Aegean Airlines SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Costantino, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aegean Airlines Conference Call to present and discuss the full year 2021 financial results. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eftychios Vasilakis, Chairman. Mr. Vasilakis, you may now proceed.



Eftychios Theodoros Vasilakis - Aegean Airlines S.A. - Executive Chairman



Yes. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our annual call. This year, it takes place 4 or 5 days -- business days after the publication of our results. So I think by now, you've had the chance to review them. So I will keep my initial comments relatively short and allow earlier for questions. So perhaps we'll see where you're more interested to learn more.



So obviously, 2021 was also a very challenging year for all of aviation, including Aegean. It's a year that started with the company operating very, very low level of flights, less than