Q2 2022 Aegean Airlines SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 16, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Costantino, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aegean Airlines Conference Call to present and discuss the first half 2022 financial results. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eftichios Vassilakis, Chairman. Mr. Vassilakis, you may now proceed.



Eftichios Theodoros Vassilakis - Aegean Airlines S.A. - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our 6 months call. We're happy to report that the second quarter of 2022 was a lot closer to normality and a lot closer to our regular performance than we've seen in the COVID years. Therefore, in the second quarter of the year, we approached the market with roughly 86% of our pre-COVID ASKs, and we achieved 94% of the revenue that we had in the same quarter in 2019, so an improvement in terms of how much we approached our pre-COVID numbers and revenues versus ASKs offered to the market. And of course, a very