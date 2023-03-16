Q4 2022 Aegean Airlines SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Eftichios Theodoros Vassilakis - Aegean Airlines S.A. - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our annual call. First of all, let me say that today, besides me, there's also our CEO, Dimitrios Gerogiannis and Michael Kouveliotis, our CFO here. And Mr. Dimitrios and I will share the initial comments to you. And then of course, you're welcome to ask any questions. So indeed, as we've talked about in the 9-month results, this ended up being a very successful year for us, a year where we're seeing our financial figures, either getting back or being above the full rate figures of 2019. So our revenues, in fact, for the full year exceeded by 2% the 2019 numbers. And of course, we're effectively double