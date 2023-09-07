Half Year 2023 Aegean Airlines SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Maria, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aegean Airlines Conference Call to present and discuss the first half 2023 financial results. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eftichios Vassilakis, Chairman. Mr. Vassilakis, you may now proceed.



Eftichios Theodoros Vassilakis - Aegean Airlines S.A. - Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our first semester and second quarter call for '23. Let me first say that we have here in attendance beyond me, our CEO, Mr. Gerogiannis; our CFO, Mr. Kouveliotis; our Treasurer and Executive Board Member, Mr. Dimaraki; and Anthi Katelani, our Investor Relations responsible. So we all welcome you to our call, and we're all here for your questions.



Let me start by saying that we think we've published an excellent set of results in more ways than one. Certainly, in terms of the degree of