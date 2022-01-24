Q4 2024 Shanta Gold Ltd Trading Update Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Eric Zurrin - Shanta Gold Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks very much, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for dialing into today's Q4 production and operations report for Shanta. Just as a reminder, Shanta Gold is an East African gold producer and explorer, both in Kenya and Tanzania, where we are the third-largest gold company. Joining me today on the call is Luke Leslie, CFO of Shanta.



Now, before I begin, obviously, despite some challenges we had last year, we are pleased to have exited the year within our revised guidance, and most importantly, forecasted growth for this current year, back up to 68,000 to 76,000 ounces of gold production. We continue to illustrate that despite some significant challenges we had in the year, our robust fundamentals continue to underpin our business, and that's supported by an