Mar 29, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Shanta Gold's conference call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eric Zurrin, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Eric Zurrin - Shanta Gold Limited - CEO



Thank you very much, operator. Good morning, participants. Thank you for attending this morning's conference call to hear an update on the West Kenya mineral resource upgrade that we announced this morning.



My name is Eric Zurrin. I'm the CEO of Shanta Gold, and we'll cover on this call a few slides taking you through what we've announced, what we achieved in 2021, and really what our plans are for 2022. We've included a presentation on the website, which has a number of four, five slides that cover what was included in the [RNS] this morning, and I ask you to look at that presentation or to refer to the press release on [RNS] that was published.



Beginning on slide 3, this is an overview of the West Kenya project as it stands today. A few highlights to make. We believe the West Kenya project is indeed a