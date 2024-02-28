PAR Technology Corp at Citi FinTech Conference Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
At Citi and I cover vertical software and payments with me. I've got Savneet Singh, who's CEO of PAR Technology. Certainly, thanks for.
Thanks for joining us.
Savneet Singh - PAR Technology Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thanks for having us.
Questions and Answers:Unidentified Participant
First of all level setting that a little bit our people in the call, we're probably less familiar with Par and at a high level.
Could you walk us through the company's history the business overview. And since you took over as CEO, where are you in company's transformational journey from to a broader based on tech platform now?
Savneet Singh - PAR Technology Corporation - President, CEO & Director
We hard to make it short.
So we were founded 56 years ago originally as a defense contractor, and we went public in 1982. And after our founders invented the point of sale terminal for restaurants and McDonald's went to single sourcing