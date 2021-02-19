Feb 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Engebret Dahm - Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - CEO



Welcome to the presentation of the fourth-quarter results of Klaveness Combination Carriers. Today, in this webcast, Liv Hege Dyrnes, CFO of KCC; and myself, Engebret Dahm, CEO, will present.



We in Klave -- KCC are owners and operators of combination carriers, which are ships that can transport both dry bulk and tanker cargoes. We have two unique concepts. So our CABUs that are servicing the alumina industry; and our new and more versatile CLEANBUs that are, in addition, servicing petroleum, petrochemical, and the biofuel industries. Both shipping types are transporting tanker cargoes into regions that are big exporters of dry bulk commodities, combining efficiently dry bulk and tanker cargoes.



In our company, our main priority is the safety and well-being of our crew. And that means we are working hard to ensure that the spread of coronavirus is not coming to our ships, and that we succeed to make the necessary crew changes to get to a crew back after ended a service period onboard.



I can tell you it's not easy at the