Apr 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Engebret Dahm - Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - CEO



Welcome to the first-quarter 2021 result presentation of Klaveness Combination Carriers. I apologize for the small delay in the start. And we will, as always, take questions after the presentation, so please write questions on the webcast solution.



So KCC. We, in KCC, we are owners and operators of combination carriers, which are vessels that can ship both dry and wet cargoes. We have two concepts. We have our CABUs which are transporting caustic soda to our alumina refinery customers in South America and Brazil. And we have our new CLEANBUs which are more versatile ships that also service the alum -- the petrochemical industry, the petroleum industry, and the biofuel industry, and which have a bigger market and more trading opportunities.



More than ever, this quarter, we have seen the value of combination carrier concept, which where our earnings depend on three different markets. We have the tanker market, is the lowest and weakest market since 2012. The dry market, on the other hand, is the strongest since 2010. And we have had