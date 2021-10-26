Oct 26, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Engebret Dahm - Klaveness Combination Carriers - CEO



Welcome to the third-quarter presentation of Klaveness Combination Carriers. I'm Engebret Dahm. I'm the CEO of the company. And together with me, I have Liv Dyrnes, CFO.



[Erik,] please write in your questions on the webcast solution, and we will go through the questions after the presentation.



So to remind you, we are an owner and operator of combination carriers that are vessels that are both tankers and dry bulk vessels. In the dry bulk mode, our vessels compete against standard Panamax vessels. In the tanker mode, we compete against standard MR and LR1 product tankers.



We have two different type of ships. We have our CABUs, which, in tanker mode, transport liquid caustic soda to the alumina industry. And in return, cargo transports all type of dry bulk commodities. Our new CLEANBUs can also transport caustic soda that have a much wider variety of tanker cargos to transport and can transport all dry bulk commodities.



Our strategy is to [improve] our ships in trades where we transport both tanker cargos into dry