May 11, 2022

Engebret Dahm - Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first-quarter 2022 results presentation of KCC. I'm Engebret Dahm. I'm CEO of the company. And together with me, I have Liv Dyrnes, CFO. As normal, please use the webcast solution to write in your questions. And we'll go through it at the end of the presentation.



So we in KCC, we own a combination carriers that are both tankers -- product tankers and dry bulk vessels. By now, in the product tanker mode, they compete against MR and LR1 tankers. And in dry bulk mode, they compete against Panamax and Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels.



We have two types. We have our CABUs, the traditional business, transporting mainly caustic soda in tanker mode. And we own new CLEANBUs that last -- delivered last year, which also for the transporting the various oil products.



Our business is to transport wet cargoes into regions that are big exporters of dry bulk commodities, which is typically South America and Australia. And the map we normally show is to Australia, where they combine soft bone