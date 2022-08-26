Aug 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Engebret Dahm - Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter result presentation of KCC. I'm Engebret Dahm, the CEO of the company. And together with me, I have our CFO, Liv Dyrnes. Please use -- send questions through the webcast solution, and we'll go through the questions after the presentation.



So we are owners of combination carriers that are ships that are both product tankers and dry bulk vessels. In dry bulk mode, they compete against standard Panamax and Kamsarmax vessels. In tanker mode, they compete against LR1 and MR product tankers.



They have two types. We have our CABUs that in the wet mode, transport mostly caustic soda. And we have our new CLEANBUs that has delivered in June last year and transporting a large variety of tanker cargoes. Both types can transport all types of dry bulk commodities.



We are -- our business is to transport tanker cargoes into regions that are big exporters of tank -- of dry bulk commodities. This is mainly Australia and South America. And the East Coast of Australia trade is a good