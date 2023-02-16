Feb 16, 2023 / NTS GMT
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the fourth quarter result presentation. And my name is Engebret Dahm. I'm the CEO of the Company. Together with me, I have Liv Dyrnes, the CFO. As normal, we take questions after the presentation. You can put in your questions on the webcast solution.
So, we are an owner of 16 combination carriers that are both product tankers and dry bulk vessels and now in tanker mode, they compete against the LR1 and MR product tankers. And on dry mode, they compete against Panamax and Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels. So, our fleet reduces waste and inefficiencies in our main trades to South America and Australia, where the standard tankers and dry bulk vessels sail long distances without cargo onboard.
So, combining the Chicago normally transported by a tanker and the cargo normally transported by dry bulk vessels, with reduce -- with ballast being 1/4th or 1/3rd of the standard tankers and vessels, we reduced the carbon footprint by 30% to 40%.
KCC has been around now for five years. And I can tell you it's been an exciting and, in this start, a fairly
