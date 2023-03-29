Mar 29, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Engebret Dahm - Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of KCC's updated environmental strategy for 2023 to 2050. And as normal, you are able to write in your questions in the webcast solution, which we will take after the presentation.



The starting point for our environment strategy is our combination carriers. Due to their efficiency, already today, are 30% to 40% lower carbon footprint than the competing standard vessels. The uniqueness of the ships, being able to transport both tanker and dry bulk cargoes -- and are made for very efficient cleaning and switching between the dry and wet cargos -- enable them to utilize inefficiencies in shipping today.



We employed ships and trades where the standard dry bulk and product tankers are sailing long distances without any cargo on board. By combining the cargo of the standard dry bulk and the product tanker vessels with minimum time empty, so-called ballast in between, we are transporting far more cargoes than the standard ships and hence, can split the fuel emission and reduce the