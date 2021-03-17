Full Year 2021 Weimob Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Weimob Inc. 2020 Annual Results Conference Call. A copy of the annual results announcement can be found and downloaded from the company's Investor Relations website at http://group.weimob.com/en/pages/relation (Operator Instructions)



Joining us today on the call are Mr. Sun Taoyong, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Cao Yi, Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary; and Mr. Watson Yin, COO, who will be joining the Q&A session later. This call will be conducted in Chinese and English.



Before we begin, I would also like to remind you that management's comments during the call will include forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations. All statements other than statements of historical fact during the conference call are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may not be realized in the future for various reasons. Information about general market conditions is coming from a variety of sources outside of the company.



And this