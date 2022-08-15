Half Year 2022 Weimob Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentleman. Welcome to Weimob Inc. 2022 Interim Results Conference Call. A copy of the interim results announcement can be found and downloaded from the company's Investor Relations website. (Operator Instructions) This call will be conducted in Mandarin and English simultaneous interpretation will be provided. Participants may flip the PPT on the streaming platform. Please note that this conference call may cover non-IFRS metrics and refer to the company's results announcement.



Joining us today on the call are Chairman of the Board and CEO, Mr. Sun Taoyong; CFO, Mr. Cao Yi, Chief Operational Officer, Mr. Yin Shiming and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Huang Junwei.



May I now turn the call over to Mr. Sun.



Taoyong Sun - Weimob Inc. - Founder, Chairman of the Board & CEO



Honorable investors and friends, good evening. Thank you very much for joining Weimob's interim results presentation. Now, I'm going to introduce to you our 2022 first half results. In first half 2022â¦well, the year was full of challenge, as we all