Full Year 2022 Weimob Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



Good evening, ladies and gentleman. Welcome to Weimob Inc. 2022 Annual Results Conference Call. A copy of the annual results announcement can be found and downloaded from the company's Investor Relations website. (Operator Instructions) This call will be conducted in Mandarin, and English simultaneous interpretation will be provided. Participants may flip the PPT on the streaming platform. Please note that this conference call makes for non-IFRS metrics and refer to the company's results announcement.



Joining us today on the call are Chairman of the Board and CEO, Mr. Sun Taoyong; and Mr. Cao Yi, CFO.



Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Sun.



Taoyong Sun - Weimob Inc. - Founder, Chairman of the Board & CEO



Investors, analysts, good evening. Welcome to Weimob's 2022 Annual Results Announcement. Now let me introduce to you our business. 2022 was an exceptional year. The environment was very challenging. There was COVID '19 impact. Our business operations were somewhat affected. Our revenue was RMB 1.84