Half Year 2023 Weimob Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



reinforce our industrialization strategy. And then in the future, growth will be very sound. Our second strategy is ecologicalization. That is about WOS. But as we all know, the past 2 years, in relation to WOS, we made a lot of investments. Last year, there was a loss of RMB 1 billion. In the past, we did a lot of R&D work and investment onwards. And starting this year, we can see that WOS has led to some changes to us.



First of all, last year, we started to lower cost and improve efficiency. Comparing with last year, there is a contraction of R&D expenses, but iteration speed was not affected. Overall speaking, efficiency is greatly enhanced. New product development speed improved almost 70%, number of work orders decreased 46% and [automated] testing coverage improved significantly. So this year, for our efficiency and capacity, there is a big improvement. So we think that WOS can help us enhance our effectiveness and efficiency. And externally, for our ecological working partner, but that is for Weimob Cloud. In the first half for 3-party ecosystem,