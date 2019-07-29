Half Year 2019 Applus Services SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today, Fernando Basabe, Chief Executive Officer; and Joan AmigÃ³, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Fernando Basabe Armijo - Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning all. Thank you for joining the call today for the first half 2019 results presentation of Applus+. I am Fernando Basabe, CEO; and with me here is Joan AmigÃ³, our CFO.



The agenda for this call is the same as on previous occasions. I run through the highlights, Joan will then present the financials, and I will present the business review and outlook. At the end, we will open the telephone line to take your questions.



So starting with the highlights. We've had a good first half performance, robust organic and total revenue growth, with all 4