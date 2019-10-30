Q3 2019 Applus Services SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Fernando Basabe, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Fernando Basabe Armijo - Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon all, and thank you for joining the call today for our third quarter 2019 results presentation. I am Fernando Basabe, CEO. With me here is Joan Amigo, our CFO.



As usual, I will run through the highlights, then Joan will present the financials, and I will present the business review and outlook. For the third quarter results, like for the first quarter, we show an abbreviated profit and loss account down to profit before taxes only. And for the divisions, we just show revenue. At the end, we will open the telephone line to take your questions.



So starting with the highlights, we had a good performance