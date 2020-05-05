Q1 2020 Applus Services SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Applus+ Q1 2020 Results Presentation Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, there will be no live Q&A for participants today. All your questions will have to be submitted via e-mail. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Tuesday, the 5th of May 2020.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Fernando Basabe. Please go ahead.



Fernando Basabe Armijo - Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, all. Thank you for joining the call for the first quarter 2020 results presentation of Applus+. I'm Fernando Basabe, CEO. Also on the call is Joan AmigÃ³, our CFO; and Aston Swift, Investor Relations. We are in different locations, although we'll try to make the call and the Q&A as smooth as possible.



We sincerely hope that you and your families are healthy and doing as well as you can be in this crisis. We are fine. I'm pleased to say we have not had any fatality within our 23,000