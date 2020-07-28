Half Year 2020 Applus Services SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Fernando Basabe Armijo - Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, all. And thank you for joining the call for the first half 2020 results presentation of Applus+. I am Fernando Basabe, CEO. Also on the call is Joan AmigÃ³, our CFO; and Aston Swift, Investor Relations.



Coronavirus continues to affect us all, but thankfully, we are all well here. I hope you and your families are also healthy and doing as well as you can be in this crisis. I said at the first quarter results that we have not had any fatalities amongst our 23,000 workforce. But I'm very sorry to say that since then, we've had 1 employee die of coronavirus. He was based in Mexico City and, unfortunately, died very quickly after contracting