Full Year 2020 Applus Services SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Applus+ Full Year 2020 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Tuesday, the 23rd of February 2021.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Fernando Basabe. Please go ahead, sir.



Fernando Basabe Armijo - Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, all, and thank you for joining the call for full year 2020 results presentation of Applus+. I am Fernando Basabe, CEO; and with me here is Joan AmigÃ³, our CFO.



The agenda for the call is that I will run through the highlights, Joan will then present the financials and I will present the business with you. And then before we go to the outlook, I will present a couple of slides on our progress in ESG. At the end, we will open the telephone line to take your questions as usual.



So starting with the highlights. Of course, coronavirus affected every part of our business from March to the end of the