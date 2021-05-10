Q1 2021 Applus Services SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Fernando Basabe Armijo - Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, all. Thank you for joining the call for the First Quarter 2021 Results Presentation of Applus. I'm Fernando Basabe, CEO; also on the call is Joan Amigo, our CFO; and Aston Swift, Investor Relations.



The agenda for today, I will run through the highlights. Joan will then present the financials, and I will present the business review and outlook.



As a reminder, for Q1 and Q3, we only show the profit and loss down to the profit before taxes level. And for the divisions, we just show revenue. And as we highlight here, despite revenue still being down at the group level, we are encouraged with the results we