Half Year 2021 Applus Services SA Earnings Call Transcript

Fernando Basabe Armijo - Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, all, and thank you for joining the call for the first half 2021 results presentation of Applus+. I am Fernando Basabe, CEO, also on the call is Joan Amigo, our CFO; and Aston Swift, Investor Relations. The agenda for this call is the same as on previous ones. I will run through the highlights. Joan will then present the financials, and I will present the business review and outlook. And at the end, we will open the line to take your questions.



So starting with the highlights. We've had a strong revenue,