Nov 30, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation of Strategic Plan 2022-2024
Nov 30, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Aston Swift
Applus Services, S.A. - VP of IR
* Fernando Basabe Armijo
Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
* Javier Lopez Serrano
Applus Services, S.A. - EVP of Energy & Industry Division
* Joan Amigo I. Casas
Applus Services, S.A. - CFO & Executive Director
* Jordi Brufau Redondo
Applus Services, S.A. - EVP of Laboratories Division
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Charles Grobler
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Analyst
* Arthur David Truslove
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Geoffroy Michalet
ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Gonzalo De Cueto Moreno
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Katherine Somerville
UBS Investment Bank,
Applus Services SA Presentation of Strategic Plan 2022-2024 Transcript
Nov 30, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...