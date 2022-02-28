Full Year 2021 Applus Services SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Fernando Basabe Armijo - Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, all. Thank you for joining our call. I am Fernando Basabe, CEO; and with me here is Joan Amigo, our CFO. The agenda for this call is that I will run through the highlights. Joan will then present the financials, and I will present the business review. Before going to the outlook, I will present a couple of slides on the continued strong progress in ESG and a summary of the strategic objectives that we presented recently for the 3-year plan. At the end, we will open the telephone line to take your questions.



So starting with the highlights. We had a strong financial performance as a result of the recovery from the low point in 2020 that was impacted by the pandemic. And we also had many operational and strategic highlights during the year. Three of the four divisions are now running at above the pre-COVID levels in total and organic. And the fourth one, energy and industry is on track to be above pre-COVID levels by the end of the year.



Our operational profit margin improved significantly. One of