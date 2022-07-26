Q2 2022 Applus Services SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Applus first half 2022 results presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today Aston Swift Investor Relations.



Aston George William Swift - Applus Services, S.A. - VP of IR



Thank you, Sharon. And good morning everyone. Welcome to the first half 2022 results presentation of Applus. I am Aston Swift Investor Relations and sitting alongside with me Joan Amigo, our recently appointed Chief Executive Officer. Joan will make the whole presentation starting with the Highlights followed by the Finance Review, Operations Review, Outlook for the year and then a couple of slides on the status of the strategic plan, including some additional actions. This presentation should take around 25 minutes. Then we will open the lines to Q&A. I will now hand you over to Joan.



Joan Amigo I. Casas - Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks