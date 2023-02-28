Full Year 2022 Applus Services SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Aston George William Swift - Applus Services, S.A. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to our presentation of Applus' Results for the 2022 Financial Year. I am Aston Swift, Head of Investor Relations. I will now hand over to our CEO, Joan Amigo; and our CFO, Julian de Unamuno, who are going to take you through our business and financial review before we move to Q&A.



Joan Amigo I. Casas - Applus Services, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Aston, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'm pleased to share the details of our strong full year 2022 results as we continue to progress in line with our strategic plan and remain confident of meeting our 2024 financial targets.



Starting with the highlights, against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and the unexpected ending of our contract in Costa Rica, we delivered a strong financial performance, largely due to good execution and the close alignment we have to the global megatrends driving growth in our addressable markets. We had good top-line and EBITDA growth, leading to a strong cash flow