Applus Services SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Christopher Cole - Applus Services, S.A. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. (foreign language) shareholders, which will be held exclusively by electronic means in accordance with the provisions of Article 17.1 of the company bylaws. I will now hand it over to our company's Secretary, Mr. Vicente Conde, who will brief you on the fulfillment of the legal requirements to convene and hold this General Shareholders' Meeting.



Vicente Conde Vinuelas - Applus Services, S.A. - Secretary



Thank you very much, Mr. Chairman, and good morning, good afternoon to you all. First, I informed the shareholders that the Board of Directors in accordance with the provisions of Article 521.3 of the Spanish Companies Act has requested the presence of the notary public of Madrid, Mr. Fernando de la CÃ¡mara GarcÃ­a, to draft the minutes of this meeting.



Shareholders who wish to take the floor and if applicable, who wish to request information or clarifications in relation to the items of the agenda, request clarifications on the information accessible to the