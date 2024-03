Jul 18, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Lewis - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



We're ready to go? Yes? Brilliant. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our interim results. I am Mark Lewis, the