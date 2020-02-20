Feb 20, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 20, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mark Lewis
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director
* Martin Lewis
MoneySavingExpert.com Limited - Founder & Executive Chairman
* Scilla Grimble
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Geoffrey Ross
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Bridie Anne Barrett Schmidt
Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Analyst
* Joseph Barnet-Lamb
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Natasha Brilliant
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP
=====================
Mark Lewis - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director
Good. Well, I think everyone is here, so let's get going. Welcome to the 2019 Preliminary Results for Moneysupermarket Group. I
Full Year 2019 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 20, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...