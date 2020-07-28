Jul 28, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Jul 28, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT



Mark Lewis - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to the Moneysupermarket Group 2020 Interim Results Presentation. I'm Mark Lewis, the CEO, and I'm joined by Scilla Grimble, our CFO. This presentation will be supported by a live Q&A session at 9:30 on Tuesday, the 28th of July.



Now I've always characterized the group as having a strong business model, specifically that we benefit from trusted brands, diversified revenue streams and an efficient marketplace model. While the group has been significantly impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, our business model has proved resilient, and we believe we are well positioned to trade through the crisis and to come out of it strongly. At a time when household budgets