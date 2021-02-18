Feb 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Peter Bernard Duffy
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director
* Scilla Grimble
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CFO & Director
=====================
Peter Bernard Duffy - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director
Hello, and welcome to the Moneysupermarket Group prelims for 2020. I'm Peter Duffy, the CEO, having joined 6 months ago now. And I'm also going to be joined this morning by Scilla Grimble, our CFO, for this prerecorded presentation.
We're going to be holding Q&A session at 9:30 today. That's Thursday, the 18th of February, the details of which are going to be on our Investor Relations website, but also in today's RNS. Now I'll going say a few words, I'll then hand over to Scilla for the financials and I'll then come back and talk you through the priorities going forward.
But can I begin by saying that Moneysupermarket is a great business. We operate in attractive markets
Full Year 2020 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Pre-Recorded Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
