Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC to Acquire Quidco Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Bernard Duffy - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for joining the call. I'm Peter Duffy, CEO of MoneySuperMarket Group. And this morning, I'm also joined by Scilla Grimble, our CFO. And hopefully, you've had a chance to read our 2 releases this morning. And given this is an unscheduled call, which we wouldn't typically do for a quarter, we're very grateful of you making the time for us this morning.



Now primarily, we want to talk about the very exciting Quidco acquisition we announced this morning and how this is going to move the group forward. But in addition, I'll also take the opportunity to talk briefly about our Q3 results. So in terms of Q3, we reported 3 main points: firstly, revenue down 10% for the quarter, which I'll talk more about in a minute; secondly, good progress in delivering our strategy, particularly around data and efficient acquisition, but also as a result around margin; and then thirdly, we confirm that we expect to meet market expectations for EBITDA for the year.



So specifically on revenue. We