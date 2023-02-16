Feb 16, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

* Peter Bernard Duffy

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director

* Scilla Grimble

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CFO & Director



Peter Bernard Duffy - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director



Four brilliant brands helping customers and users to save money every day. Good morning, and welcome to the Moneysupermarket Group full year results for 2022. I'm Peter Duffy, CEO; and I'm joined later in the presentation by Scilla Grimble, our Chief Financial Officer.



In 2022, the business performed strongly ahead of expectations. Even though the energy switching market was closed, revenue grew by 22% to GBP 388 million and EBITDA returned to growth, up 15% to nearly GBP 116 million. We continue to execute our strategy well, and results are coming through.



When I joined, there was significant work to do. But much of that is now done as we deliver tech and data-led savings