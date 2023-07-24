Jul 24, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Niall McBride

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CFO & Executive Director

* Peter Bernard Duffy

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director



Peter Bernard Duffy - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining and welcome to the Moneysupermarket Group Interim Results for 2023. I'm Peter Duffy, CEO. And later in the presentation, I'm going to be joined by Niall McBride, our CFO, who I am delighted to have on board, having joined us in February from Ocado Retail. Now it's been another busy 6 months. We had good trading in the first half with revenues up 11%, margins maintained and EBITDA up 20%, whilst in parallel making further progress of our strategy. The portfolio nature of our business with strong brands across multiple markets or verticals and are uniquely well-positioned brands, increasingly underpinned by leading tech has allowed us to not only