Jul 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation- Q&A Session
Jul 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Niall McBride
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CFO & Executive Director
* Peter Bernard Duffy
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Geoffrey Ross
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Rahul Chopra
HSBC, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Moneysupermarket Interim Results 2023 Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Peter Duffy, CEO. Please go ahead.
Peter Bernard Duffy - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director
Well, good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for joining
Half Year 2023 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Earnings Presentation- Q&A Session Transcript
Jul 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...