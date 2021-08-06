Aug 06, 2021 / 02:30AM GMT

Steven Gourlay

Actinogen Medical Limited - Managing Director & CEO



Steven Gourlay - Actinogen Medical Limited - Managing Director & CEO



Hi. Thanks, [Tim], and thanks to the team for inviting me to present today. So, in the next 10 minutes, hopefully, I'll explain really why I took this job a few months ago because my background is an MD, PhD with an MBA as well.



But most of my life is spent in the US working at Genentech, a big biotech company. And more recently a smaller biotech, where I took two small molecule or daily pills from the preclinical animal testing stage through into Phase 3. I successfully took that company public with my colleagues. I was the founding Chief Medical Officer then and sold that company to Sanofi for $3.7 billion.



So, I've been through the whole cycle of developing drugs and successfully partnering and doing fairly large deals. And when I looked at Actinogen, I was very