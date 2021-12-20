Q1 2022 SkiStar AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 20, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Stefan SjÃ¶strand - SkiStar AB - CEO



Well, thank you for the introduction and also a warm welcome, everyone, to this quarter-one presentation. So, we will start up with an agenda for today where we will give a short introduction. Then Anders and myself will go through the Q1 summary. And then we will have an outlook going forward for the company.



So, let's start with the introduction on page 4, then. So, this is SkiStar. For you who haven't been with us before, we are a Scandinavian company working with ski resorts. And we have a turnover of around SEK3 billion. And last winter season when we made the survey, 92% of our guests were very satisfied with our operations. Why we also feel extremely confident with the upcoming winter season.



We have roughly around 2,500 employees. And many of these employees are seasonal co-workers and they're coming back year after year. And around 60% of the staff is coming back this year. And normally, the seasonal staff works around 2.5 season in average. And we have an important role to play as an employer here since many of these persons