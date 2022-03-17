Q2 2022 SkiStar AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Stefan SjÃ¶strand - SkiStar AB - CEO



Thank you so much, and warm welcome to this Q2 presentation. And you can take the next slide, please, and we can start with the agenda for today's presentation. Myself, Stefan SjÃ¶strand, will start up with a short introduction, and after that, we will talk about short summary about the quarter. Then we will give an outlook of how the rest of the season and also the future is -- look for us as a company.



So you can take the next slide, introduction 01, and also next slide for our business idea. And we are extremely satisfied that we worked -- reworked our business idea and our business idea is or our business concept is to create memorable outing experiences, develop sustainable destinations, and also offer accommodations, activities, products, and services of the highest quality with a focus on our guests.



And when Anders later on will present our report and our numbers, you will see that we actually are managing to have a fantastic report where we will fulfill most of all this, which has where we have set up as a business idea. So