Q2 2023 SkiStar AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Stefan Sjostrand - SkiStar AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to SkiStar's second-quarter presentation for the season '22, '23. My name is Stefan Sjostrand, and I'm sitting here together with my CFO, Anders Ornulf. And we will guide you through the presentation here today. And before we start the presentation, I also like to highlight that this is the last quarter presentation for my CFO, Anders Ornulf, who have decided to take other opportunities outside SkiStar, and we will welcome his replacement, Martin Almgren, in a couple of weeks from now on.



So let's continue with the presentation, and we will try to guide you through a short introduction, and then Anders will take you through a little bit of the quarter summary. And I will guide you through a little bit of an outlook, how it looks going forward.



So first, introduction. Most of you on this call have been with us before but we are -- just as a repetition, we are running the five largest destinations in Scandinavia, or resorts, and also this special destination here in SkiStar