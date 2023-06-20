Q3 2023 SkiStar AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefan SjÃ¶strand - SkiStar AB - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to our Q3 report and especially a warm welcome to our new CFO, Martin Almgren, who will soon take over from my start of the presentation. So today, we have a short agenda. We will give you a short introduction. Many of you who normally listen to this call will recognize the slides, and then I will go into a summary of the quarter. And then Martin will continue to give you a deeper analysis of the numbers. And I will give you an outlook, and then we will have an open Q&A session then.



So a short introduction. You know we are running the five largest ski resorts in Scandinavia, and we're also having a very great opportunity here in Hammarby, Stockholm, where we are now transforming to a year-round business as well as the rest of our destinations.



