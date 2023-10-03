Q4 2023 SkiStar AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefan SjÃ¶strand - SkiStar AB - President & CEO



Welcome to the SkiStar Q4 and full-year presentation. This is Stefan SjÃ¶strand talking. And next to me, our CFO, Martin Almgrem here.



So we will try to guide you through this presentation, and we have an agenda. If we look into that, we will give you a short introduction, then, we will take you through the Q4 result. And then, we will give you an outlook and summary and some Q&A from you guys.



So short introduction again, we are then operating the five largest ski resorts in Scandinavia. And not only ski resorts, actually, full-year resorts. And then, on top of that, we are also running SkiStar Stockholm, which is also full year around destination. And we are really proud of having the five largest destinations, which we will come back to later on as well.



Shortly then, we are the leading organized for ski holidays, and our vision is to create more memorable mountain experience and doing that all year round. And last year, we managed to deliver SEK4.3 billion in revenues. We are really proud of the