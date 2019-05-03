Q1 2019 ALD SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 08:01AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the ALD Q1 2019 Trading Update. My name is Molly, and I'll be coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Mike Masterson, CEO, to begin today's conference.



Michael Masterson - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this ALD Q1 2019 Results Call.



The highlight for this quarter's trading updates are on Page 3 of your pack. The total fleet reached 1.68 million vehicles at the end of the first quarter, representing an increase of 9.3% over the past 12 months. The growth is underpinned by continued dynamic development of our private lease segment. ALD confirms the 5% to 7% 2019 organic fleet growth guidance for the year. This quarter saw a number of strategic and commercial achievements, the acquisition of SternLease in Netherlands, a promising partnership with Hubo and Nissan in Belgium, and international framework agreement with ChargePoint, further enhancing ALD's EV