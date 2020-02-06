Full Year 2019 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Hans van Beeck - ALD S.A. - Chief Administrative Officer & Head of IR
Hello, everyone on the line. This is Hans, Hans van Beeck, CAO of ALD. As you will have seen, our CEO, Mike Masterson, has informed ALD's Board that he will be leaving his position as CEO at the end of March for health reasons. The Board has accepted his decision and indicated its intention to appoint Tim Albertsen, currently Deputy CEO, as his successor on March 27. Mike regrets he's unable to be with us here today.
So let me pass the microphone to Tim, who will start today's presentation of our full year 2019 results.
Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - Deputy CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD Full Year 2019 Results Call. Our main achievements for 2019 are presented on Page 4 of your pack. 2019 has been another
