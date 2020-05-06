Q1 2020 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD Q1 2020 Results Call.



First of all, I hope you and your families are all safe in these very unpredictable and unprecedented times. I've taken the liberty to anticipate 2 questions you all typically would have on your mind this morning: how did ALD do this quarter and how are we handling the crisis. The quick answer to the first question is that the quarter saw a resilient net income at EUR 128.9 million and Gilles will, of course, come back to this in more details later in the presentation.



Now concerning the crisis, it is clear that we and the entire leasing industry are, and will be, affected in the coming months. The IMF