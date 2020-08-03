Half Year 2020 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD H1 2020 Results Call. I sincerely hope you're all safe and well. But let's start this call by looking at Slide 3 of our presentation, which contains some of the highlights of our H1 performance. We're actually very proud of what we have achieved over the last half year, despite the difficult context. Our funded fleet is up 3.1% compared to a year ago, and our leasing contract and services margins, if we exclude for a moment the impact of excess depreciation have grown in line. Gilles will come back to this later in the presentation. But let me point out that these figures illustrate how robust our business model is even in times of crisis. It also shows