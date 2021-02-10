Q4 2020 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD full Year 2020 Results call. And sorry for the small technical problem we had this morning and the delay here. I hope all is good on your side, and let's start this call by looking at Slide 4 of our presentation, which contains some of the highlights of our performance. 2020 was a particularly difficult year, as we all know. So we are proud of what we have achieved under these circumstances.



Actually, we ended the year much better than what we anticipated in the first part of 2020. We remain stable on our fleet with total contracts at 1.76 million contracts despite a new car market that was down quite significantly. We proved our agility as we have launched ALD Flex during the lockdowns, which turned out to