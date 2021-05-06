Q1 2021 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD Q1 2021 Result Call. Thank you for your attendance, and I hope you are all safe and well.



We'll start by looking at Slide 3 of our presentation, which contains some of the highlights of our performance. But before this, let me give you a few inputs on the environment our industry have been navigating in here in the first quarter of 2021. The COVID pandemic is still causing disruption in most of our markets with lockdowns and confinements. And in Q1, another challenge for our industry appeared as the shortage of microchips has caused a delay in delivery of new cars in practically all our markets, a situation that probably will remain a challenge