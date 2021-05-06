May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the ALD Trading Update and Q1 Results Call. My name is Rosy, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Tim Albertsen, Chief Executive Officer, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Tim T. Albertsen - ALD S.A. - CEO & Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this ALD Q1 2021 Result Call. Thank you for your attendance, and I hope you are all safe and well.
We'll start by looking at Slide 3 of our presentation, which contains some of the highlights of our performance. But before this, let me give you a few inputs on the environment our industry have been navigating in here in the first quarter of 2021. The COVID pandemic is still causing disruption in most of our markets with lockdowns and confinements. And in Q1, another challenge for our industry appeared as the shortage of microchips has caused a delay in delivery of new cars in practically all our markets, a situation that probably will remain a challenge
Q1 2021 ALD SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...